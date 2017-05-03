版本:
BRIEF-Cardiovascular Systems Q3 loss per share $0.05

May 3 Cardiovascular Systems Inc:

* Cardiovascular Systems Inc reports fiscal 2017 third-quarter financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.05

* Q3 revenue $52.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $51.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q4 2017 loss per share $0.04 to $0.06

* Sees q4 2017 revenue $51.5 million to $52.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
