BRIEF-Cardiovascular Systems says on June 27, Plaintiffs filed an amended complaint regarding Shoemaker V. Cardiovascular Systems case

June 29 (Reuters) - Cardiovascular Systems Inc

* Cardiovascular Systems - On June 27, 2017, Plaintiffs filed an amended complaint regarding Shoemaker V. Cardiovascular Systems case

* Cardiovascular Systems- ‍complaint makes allegations co made materially false, misleading statements,failed to disclose material adverse facts about business

* Cardiovascular Systems - Plaintiffs seek unspecified monetary damages on behalf of alleged class, interest, attorney's fees and costs of litigation

* Cardiovascular Systems Inc - Complaint relates to ‍alleged kickbacks to health care providers