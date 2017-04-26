BRIEF-Cardiovascular Systems updates on former employee case

April 26 Cardiovascular Systems Inc
* Cardiovascular Systems says jury awarded plaintiff $2.7
million compensatory damages for claims for whistleblower
retaliation, wrongful termination
* Cardiovascular Systems Inc - Case related to claims made
by co's former regional sales manager
* Cardiovascular Systems says jury also awarded plaintiff
$22.4 million in punitive damages with respect to same claims
* Cardiovascular Systems says it is assessing impact of the
verdict on its financial results and condition and will provide
further updates accordingly
Source text: (bit.ly/2q7fneZ)
Further company coverage: