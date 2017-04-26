BRIEF-Cardiovascular Systems updates on former employee case

April 26 Cardiovascular Systems Inc

* Cardiovascular Systems says jury awarded plaintiff $2.7 million compensatory damages for claims for whistleblower retaliation, wrongful termination

* Cardiovascular Systems Inc - Case related to claims made by co's former regional sales manager

* Cardiovascular Systems says jury also awarded plaintiff $22.4 million in punitive damages with respect to same claims

* Cardiovascular Systems says it is assessing impact of the verdict on its financial results and condition and will provide further updates accordingly