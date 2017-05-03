BRIEF-Cardtronics announces Q1 revenue $357.6 million

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Cardtronics Plc
* Cardtronics announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.55
* Q1 revenue $357.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $349.5 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.80 to $3.00
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.02
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.45 billion to $1.5 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cardtronics Plc sees full year 2017 capital expenditures of $140 million to $150 million
* Cardtronics Plc - Approximate revenue impact associated with atm deinstallation is approximately $50 million to $70 million in 2017
* Cardtronics Plc - Approximate impact to gross margin associated with atm deinstallation will be approximately $30 million to $35 million in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.