版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 18:58 BJT

BRIEF-Care Capital Properties or Sabra Health care to pay other $38.5 mln upon termination of agreement

May 8 Care Capital Properties Inc

* Upon termination of agreement under certain specified circumstances,co or Sabra Health care to pay other termination fee of $38.5 million

* Says if agreement terminated because of failure by stockholders to approve deal, such party to reimburse other up to $15 million-sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐