BRIEF-Care Capital Properties or Sabra Health care to pay other $38.5 mln upon termination of agreement

BRIEF-Leo Acquisitions announces increases to non-brokered private placement offering
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
May 8 Care Capital Properties Inc
* Upon termination of agreement under certain specified circumstances,co or Sabra Health care to pay other termination fee of $38.5 million
* Says if agreement terminated because of failure by stockholders to approve deal, such party to reimburse other up to $15 million-sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads
* TRI Pointe Group Inc - on June 20, 2017, co entered into a modification agreement to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing