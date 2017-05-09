版本:
BRIEF-Care Capital Properties reports Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.68

May 9 Care Capital Properties Inc:

* Care Capital Properties reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.68

* Qtrly NAREIT FFO $0.68 per diluted common share

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
