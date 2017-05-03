BRIEF-Care.com Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 Care.Com Inc
* care.com announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 revenue $43.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $42.4 million
* care.com inc - raises full year guidance
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* care.com inc sees q2 2017 non-gaap eps $ 0.01 - $ 0.02
* Sees fy revenue $171 million - $173 million
* care.com inc sees q2 2017 revenue $ 41.0 million - $ 41.5 million
* Sees fy non-gaap eps $0.35- $0.38
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $40.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $171.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* care.com inc sees long-term ebitda margin target of 20 to 25% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.