BRIEF-Care.com Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07

May 3 Care.Com Inc

* care.com announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue $43.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $42.4 million

* care.com inc - raises full year guidance

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* care.com inc sees q2 2017 non-gaap eps $ 0.01 - $ 0.02

* Sees fy revenue $171 million - $173 million

* care.com inc sees q2 2017 revenue $ 41.0 million - $ 41.5 million

* Sees fy non-gaap eps $0.35- $0.38

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $40.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $171.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* care.com inc sees long-term ebitda margin target of 20 to 25% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
