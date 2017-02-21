版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 21日 星期二 22:23 BJT

BRIEF-CareCredit to acquire Citi health card portfolio

Feb 21 Synchrony Financial -

* CareCredit to acquire Citi health card portfolio

* CareCredit says terms of agreement were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
