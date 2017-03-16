版本:
BRIEF-CareTrust REIT increases quarterly dividend to $0.185/shr

March 16 CareTrust REIT Inc:

* CareTrust REIT Inc increases quarterly dividend to $0.185 per share

* Increases quarterly dividend by 8.8 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
