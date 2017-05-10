BRIEF-Caretrust REIT prices $300 mln of senior notes due 2025

May 10 Caretrust Reit Inc:

* Caretrust REIT Inc prices $300.0 mln of senior notes due 2025

* Priced underwritten public offering of $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured senior notes due 2025

* New notes will mature on June 1, 2025, unless previously redeemed, and will bear interest at a rate of 5.25% per annum