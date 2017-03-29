BRIEF-Cargill Q3 adjusted operating earnings $715 mln

March 29 Cargill Inc:
* Cargill Inc - adjusted operating earnings were $715
million in the third quarter, up 50 percent from $476 million in
the year-ago period
* Cargill Inc - net earnings for the quarter on a u.s. Gaap
basis were $650 million, up 42 percent from last year's $459
million
* Says third-quarter revenues rose 8 percent to $27.3
billion
* Cargill Inc qtrly origination & processing earnings
slightly lagged last year's third quarter
* Cargill - qtrly earnings in animal nutrition & protein
rose "significantly", lifted by "strong' performance in animal
protein against a weak comparative period
* Cargill Inc - "food ingredients & applications segment was
largest contributor to adjusted operating earnings in Q3"
* Cargill - Q3 performance of origination & processing
segment in south America trailed prior year due to lower farmer
selling, slowed processing in Argentina
