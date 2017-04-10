版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 19:22 BJT

BRIEF-Cargojet had amended its syndicated banking facility

April 10 Cargojet Inc

* Had amended its syndicated banking facility to increase its revolving credit facility from $175 million to $200 million

* Also, a 5-year term loan facility of up to $75 million was added that will be used to fund acquisition and re-financing of aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐