BRIEF-Cargojet increases qtrly dividend by 10 pct

March 20 Cargojet Inc

* Cargojet increases quarterly dividend by 10 pct

* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 10 percent to c$0.1925per share

* Approved a cash dividend of $0.1925 per common voting share and variable voting share for period from January 1, 2017 to March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
