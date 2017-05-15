版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一 18:51 BJT

BRIEF-Cargojet posts Q1 revenue C$87.1 million

May 15 Cargojet Inc

* Cargojet announces strong first quarter results

* Q1 revenue rose 13.3 percent to C$87.1 million

* Cargojet Inc qtrly adjusted EBITDA was $22.3 million, an increase of $4.9 million or 28.2 pct versus previous year

* Q1 revenue view C$82.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly gross margin was $20.9 million, an increase of $4.3 million or 25.9 pct versus previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
