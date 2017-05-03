版本:
BRIEF-Caribbean utilities qtrly operating income $5.4 mln

May 2 Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd

* Cuc announces first quarter results for the period ended march 31 2017

* Operating income for q1 2017 totalled $5.4 million, an increase of $0.3 million

* Sales for q1 totalled 136.6 million kwh increase of 1.0 million kwh in comparison to 135.6 million kwh for q1 2016 Further company coverage:
