中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二

BRIEF-Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Allergan

May 15 Carl Icahn:

* Carl Icahn dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - sec filing

* Carl Icahn takes shared share stake of 10.6 million shares in Welbilt Inc

* Carl Icahn holdings cited is Icahn's shared share stake in the respective companies

* Carl Icahn - change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2pQ15LR) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2qoFThV)
