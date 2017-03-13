版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 13日 星期一 18:22 BJT

BRIEF-Carl Icahn reports 17.02% stake in Navistar International Corp

March 13 Navistar International Corp

* Carl Icahn reports 17.02% stake in Navistar International Corp as of March 10, 2017 - SEC filing

* Carl Icahn previously reported a 16.61% stake in Navistar International Corp as of February 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐