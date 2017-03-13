版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 13日 星期一 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-Carl Icahn reports 24.57 pct stake in Herbalife Ltd as of March 10

March 13 Herbalife Ltd

* Carl Icahn reports 24.57 percent stake in Herbalife Ltd as on March 10, 2017 - SEC filing

* Carl Icahn had previously reported 24.18 percent stake in Herbalife Ltd as on November 8, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐