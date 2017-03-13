BRIEF-Carl Icahn reports 24.57 pct stake in Herbalife Ltd as of March 10

CEE MARKETS-Hungarian bonds jump as central bank announces swaps

* Hungarian central bank IRS announcement lifts bond prices * Currencies, stocks mostly rebound after retreat from highs * Bucharest stocks hit highest level since early 2008 (Recasts with Hungarian government bonds, forint and zloty surge) By Sandor Peto and Robert Muller BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, May 24 Hungarian government bonds strengthened on Wednesday after the central bank said that it would offer interest rate swaps which could make bond buying more attractive to