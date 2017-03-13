版本:
BRIEF-Carl Icahn reports purchase of 372,324 shares of Herbalife on Mar. 10 2017

March 13 Carl Icahn:

* Carl Icahn reports purchase of 372,324 shares of Herbalife's common stock on March 10, 2017 at $51.35 per share - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2n0phgW) Further company coverage:
