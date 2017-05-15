版本:
2017年 5月 15日

BRIEF-Carl Icahn says pleased with AIG board on recent changes -Twitter

May 15 American International Group Inc

* Carl Icahn says "very pleased the $AIG board is finally making some of the much-needed changes we've been advocating the last 18 months" - Twitter Further company coverage:
