2017年7月25日 / 晚上8点47分 / 16 小时内

BRIEF-Carlisle reports Q2 earnings per share $1.58 from continuing operations

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Carlisle Companies Inc

* Carlisle reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.58 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $1.072 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.06 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Carlisle Companies Inc - Anticipate share repurchases of approximately $100 million in second half of 2017

* Carlisle Companies Inc - Expectations for net sales growth remain in mid-single digit percent range for 2017

* Carlisle - Ife and Satcom, Airframe, Avionics, Engine, test and measurement, and medical product lines on track to meet expectations for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

