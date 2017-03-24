BRIEF-Carlyle Group acquires significant minority stake in India's Delhivery

March 24 Carlyle Group LP:

Global alternative asset manager The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) today announced that it has acquired a significant minority stake in Delhivery Private Limited, India’s largest third-party supply chain services company focused on digital commerce. Equity for this transaction came from Carlyle Asia Partners IV. Tiger Global, one of the existing investors of Delhivery, also invested additional capital. The combined investment is more than US$100 million.

