BRIEF-Carlyle Group acquires significant minority stake in India's Delhivery

March 24 Carlyle Group LP:

* Carlyle Group acquires significant minority stake in Delhivery

* Says equity for transaction came from Carlyle Asia Partners IV

* Says combined investment is more than US$100 million

* Says Tiger Global, one of the existing investors of delhivery, also invested additional capital Source text:

Global alternative asset manager The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) today announced that it has acquired a significant minority stake in Delhivery Private Limited, India’s largest third-party supply chain services company focused on digital commerce. Equity for this transaction came from Carlyle Asia Partners IV. Tiger Global, one of the existing investors of Delhivery, also invested additional capital. The combined investment is more than US$100 million.

