BRIEF-Carlyle Group enters London flexible office and co-working sector

June 16 Carlyle Group Lp:

* Carlyle Group enters London flexible office and co-working sector with commitment to invest £150 million into launch of ‘uncommon’ brand

* Carlyle Group Lp - co is working with a joint venture partner, the Adir Group, on the management of uncommon business and its facilities

* Carlyle Group Lp - enters into the London flexible office and co-working sector, having completed three initial acquisitions Source text: (bit.ly/2rnvlzi) Further company coverage: