1 天前
BRIEF-Carlyle Group Q2 earnings per share $0.59
2017年8月2日 / 上午10点41分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Carlyle Group Q2 earnings per share $0.59

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group Lp:

* The Carlyle Group announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.59

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Carlyle Group Lp - $199 million of distributable earnings on a pre-tax basis for Q2 2017

* Carlyle Group- ‍included in Q2 qtrly results is impact of settlements with investors in 2 commodities investment vehicles managed by affiliate of co​

* Carlyle Group Lp - qtrly distributable earnings of $0.56 per common unit on a post-tax basis

* Carlyle Group - $3.4 billion of invested capital in q2 2017

* Carlyle Group Lp - economic net income of $300 million on a pre-tax basis and $0.81 per adjusted unit on a post-tax basis in Q2 2017‍​

* Carlyle Group Lp - qtrly total revenues $908.4 million versus $608 million last year

* Carlyle Group Lp - total assets under management $169.8 billion at quarter-end versus $161.9 billion last quarter-end

* Carlyle Group Lp - "raised over $8 billion of capital in the second quarter with acceleration likely in the second half of 2017"

* Carlyle Group- in quarter ‍recorded charge of $6 million related to settlements, included in general, administrative, other expense in global market strategies​

* Q2 revenue view $683.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

