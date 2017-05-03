BRIEF-Carlyle group Qtrly revenue $1.12 bln vs. $483.1 million

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 Carlyle Group Lp
* The Carlyle group announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.90
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Carlyle group lp - economic net income of $400 million on a pre-tax basis and $1.09 per adjusted unit on a post-tax basis in q1 2017
* Carlyle group lp- $55 million of distributable earnings on a pre-tax basis for q1 2017
* Qtrly distributable earnings of $0.13 per common unit on a post-tax basis in q1 2017
* Carlyle group lp- $3.0 billion in gross and net new capital raised in q1 2017
* Carlyle group lp - qtrly total assets under management $161.9 billion versus. $178.1 billion
* Qtrly total revenues $1,120.1 million versus $483.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.