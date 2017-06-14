版本:
BRIEF-Carlyle Group says closing of collateralized loan obligation fund in Europe totaling EUR 413.5 mln

June 14 Carlyle Group LP

* Carlyle group lp says closing of a collateralized loan obligation fund in europe totaling eur 413.5 million

* Carlyle group - carlyle euro clo 2017-1 has a four-year reinvestment period and a two-year non-call period, with a final maturity in july 2030 Source text (bit.ly/2saTSZx) Further company coverage:
