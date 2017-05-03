版本:
BRIEF-Carmanah Technologies Corp Q1 revenue $11.1 million

May 3 Carmanah Technologies Corp

* Carmanah reports first quarter 2017 fiscal results

* Q1 revenue $11.1 million

* Carmanah Technologies Corp - net income in Q1 of 2017 was USD $0.6 million down from net income of USD $0.8 million in Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
