BRIEF-Carmax announces delay on decision for judicial review regarding mineral claims

April 5 Carmax Mining Corp

* Carmax announces delay on decision for judicial review regarding mineral claims

* Carmax Mining-Received memorandum to counsel from court stating delivery of decision on review regarding mineral claims re-scheduled for May 12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
