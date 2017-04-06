BRIEF-Carmax Q4 earnings per share $0.81

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services reportes Q1 revenue of $2.3 mln
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
April 6 Carmax Inc:
* Carmax reports fourth quarter and fiscal year results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.81
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $4.05 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.91 billion
* Carmax Inc - total wholesale unit sales declined 1.2% in q4
* Used unit sales in comparable stores increased 8.7% in q4
* Carmax Inc says estimate capital expenditures will total approximately $325 million in fiscal 2018
* Total used unit sales rose 13.4% in q4
* Carmax Inc says currently plan to open 15 stores in fiscal 2018 and between 13 and 16 stores in fiscal 2019
* Carmax Inc says for Q4 Carmax auto finance income declined 10.2% to $82.9 million compared to last year
* Carmax Inc says decline in income for Carmax auto finance for Q4 was primarily due to a $15.4 million increase in provision for loan losses
* Carmax - for Q4 continued to experience a headwind related to third-party tier 3 sales mix, which declined to 9.4% of used unit sales from 14.5% in prior year's Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
