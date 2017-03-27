BRIEF-Carmeuse Lime agrees to make offer to acquire STT Enviro Corp

March 27 Stt Enviro Corp

* Carmeuse Lime (Canada) Limited agrees to make offer to acquire stt enviro corp.

* STT Enviro - co, Carmeuse Lime (Canada) Ltd entered into definitive support to acquire all of issued, outstanding common shares of co for $0.315/common share

* STT Enviro Corp - "board of directors of STT has unanimously determined that it would be in best interests of stt to support and facilitate offer" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: