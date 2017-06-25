BRIEF-Carmila launches euro 557 mln capital increase

June 25 Carmila Sa:

* Carmila launches a c. Euro 557 million capital increase in order to pursue its development plan

* Carmila sa says aim of capital increase is to fund company's 2017-2020 development plan, including 37 extension projects, targeted acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: