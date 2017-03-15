版本:
BRIEF-Carnegie Technologies addresses efforts by Magicjack to manipulate the director election process

March 15 Magicjack Vocaltec Ltd:

* Carnegie Technologies Holdings - commented on Magicjack's "effort to deny shareholders opportunity to vote for carnegie nominees"

* Carnegie Technologies Holdings - Magicjack Vocaltec refusing to provide carnegie with basic lists of shareholders and related information

* Carnegie Technologies holdings - Carnegie and founder Paul Posner, hold approximately 1.6 pct of shares in Magicjack Vocaltec Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
