BRIEF-Carnegie Technologies addresses efforts by Magicjack to manipulate the director election process

UPDATE 1-New Ford CEO eligible for $13.4 mln in annual compensation
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
March 15 Magicjack Vocaltec Ltd:
* Carnegie Technologies Holdings - commented on Magicjack's "effort to deny shareholders opportunity to vote for carnegie nominees"
* Carnegie Technologies Holdings - Magicjack Vocaltec refusing to provide carnegie with basic lists of shareholders and related information
* Carnegie Technologies holdings - Carnegie and founder Paul Posner, hold approximately 1.6 pct of shares in Magicjack Vocaltec Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.