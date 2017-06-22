BRIEF-Carnival Corp qtrly diluted EPS $0.52

June 22 Carnival Corp
* Carnival corp qtrly diluted eps $0.52
* Carnival corp qtrly u.s. Gaap net income of $379 million,
or $0.52 diluted eps
* Carnival corp - q3 constant currency net revenue yields
are expected to be up approximately 4 percent compared to prior
year
* Carnival corp - expects full year 2017 net revenue yields
in constant currency to be up approximately 3.5 percent compared
to prior year
* Carnival corp qtrly gross revenue yields (revenue per
available lower berth day or "albd") increased 2.7 percent
* Carnival corp says q2 2017 adjusted net income of $378
million, or $0.52 adjusted eps
* Carnival corp qtrly gross cruise costs including fuel per
albd increased 3.2 percent
* Carnival corp - net cruise costs excluding fuel per albd
in constant currency for q3 of 2017 are expected to be in line
with prior year
* Carnival - expects fy net cruise costs excluding fuel per
albd in constant currency to be up approximately 1.5 percent
compared to march guidance
* Carnival corp - expects adjusted earnings per share for q3
2017 to be in range of $2.16 to $2.20
* Carnival corp - expects full year 2017 adjusted earnings
per share to be in range of $3.60 to $3.70
* Carnival - changes in fuel prices (including realized fuel
derivatives) and currency exchange rates decreased earnings by
$0.12 per share for quater
* Carnival corp - revenues for q2 of 2017 of $3.9 billion
versus $3.7 billion in prior year
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.73 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.14, revenue view $5.29
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $3.88
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
