BRIEF-Carnival Cruise Line expands Carnival Journeys enrichment cruise series

Feb 21 Carnival Cruise Line:

* Expanded Carnival Journeys enrichment cruise series with 13 new voyages from homeports along East and West coasts, Gulf of Mexico

* New voyages are in addition to a number of previously announced nine-to 15-day carnival journeys cruises departing in 2017-18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
