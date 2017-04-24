版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 04:29 BJT

BRIEF-Carolina Financial Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.35

April 24 Carolina Financial Corp:

* Carolina Financial Corporation reports results for first quarter of 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.35

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.41 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐