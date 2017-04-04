BRIEF-Carpenter Technology Corp entered into a new unsecured revolving credit facility - SEC Filing

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Carpenter Technology Corp
* Carpenter Technology Corp - On March 31, 2017, co entered into a new unsecured revolving credit facility - SEC Filing
* Carpenter Technology Corp - Credit agreement replaces company's credit agreement dated as of June 28, 2013
* Carpenter Technology Corp - Credit agreement extends to March 31, 2022
* Carpenter Technology - Credit agreement contains revolving credit commitment of $400 million subject to co's right to request increase to $600 million in aggregate Source text: [bit.ly/2o6NzGi] Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm