BRIEF-Carriage Services files for mixed shelf of up to $350 mln

April 10 Carriage Services Inc:

* Carriage Services Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $350 million – sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2o1oXvG Further company coverage:
