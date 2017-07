BRIEF-Carriage Services Inc Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.24

July 26 (Reuters) - Carriage Services Inc:

* Lowers adjusted earnings per share view to $1.65 to $1.69 for period ending June 30, 2018

* Carriage services announces second quarter 2017 results and revises rolling four quarter outlook

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.30

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 revenue rose 3.2 percent to $63.9 million

* Carriage Services Inc sees ‍revenues of $262 million - $266 million for period ending June 30, 2018​