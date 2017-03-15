版本:
BRIEF-Carrier and Goodman announce settlement and patent license agreement

March 15 Carrier:

* Carrier and Goodman announce settlement and patent license agreement

* Specific terms of agreement are confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
