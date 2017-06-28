版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 29日 星期四 04:22 BJT

BRIEF-Carrizo Oil & Gas announces offering of $250 million of senior notes due 2025

June 28 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc

* Carrizo Oil & Gas announces offering of $250 million of senior notes due 2025

* Carrizo Oil & Gas - intends to use net proceeds for pending acquisition, including to fund future potential acquisitions or a portion of its 2017 and 2018 capital expenditure plans

* Carrizo Oil & Gas - pending closing of pending acquisition, co intends to use net proceeds from offering to reduce borrowings under revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐