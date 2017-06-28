版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 29日 星期四 04:23 BJT

BRIEF-Carrizo Oil & Gas announces offering 15.6 million common shares

June 28 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc

* Carrizo Oil & Gas announces public offering of common stock

* Says offering 15.6 million common shares

* Carrizo Oil & Gas - to use proceeds from offering to fund a portion of purchase price for approximately 16,488 net acres located in delaware basin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
