BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant Group prices upsized offering of $75 mln senior secured second lien notes

Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc-
* Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. prices upsized offering of $75 million of senior secured second lien notes due 2022
* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc - priced a private offering of 8.00% senior secured second lien notes due 2022 in aggregate amount of $75 million
* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc - new notes will be issued at 106.5% of principal amount plus accrued interest from may 1, 2017
* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc - new notes will be issued as additional notes under indenture, dated april 29, 2015,
* Carrols Restaurant Group-after giving effect to closing, will have $275 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured second lien notes outstanding
* Carrols Restaurant Group- intends to use net proceeds to repay outstanding revolving credit borrowings under its senior credit facility, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.