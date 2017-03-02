BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant Group Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.04

March 2 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc
* Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports financial results
for the fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.65
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.04
* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales increased 3.2%
* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc sees 2017 total restaurant
sales of $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion, including a comparable
restaurant sales increase of 2% to 4%
* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc sees full year 2017 capital
expenditures of approximately $55 million to $75 million
* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc sees 2017 commodity cost
increase of 0% to 2% including a modest decrease in beef costs
* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc sees in full year 2017
closing of 20 to 25 existing restaurants
* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc sees full year 2017 adjusted
ebitda of $90 million to $100 million
