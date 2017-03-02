BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant Group Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.04

March 2 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc

* Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.65

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.04

* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales increased 3.2%

* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc sees 2017 total restaurant sales of $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion, including a comparable restaurant sales increase of 2% to 4%

* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc sees full year 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $55 million to $75 million

* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc - sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $55 million to $75 million

* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc sees 2017 commodity cost increase of 0% to 2% including a modest decrease in beef costs

* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc sees in full year 2017 closing of 20 to 25 existing restaurants

* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc sees full year 2017 adjusted ebitda of $90 million to $100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: