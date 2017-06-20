BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant offers senior secured second lien notes

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc
* Carrols restaurant group, inc. Announces offering of its senior secured second lien notes
* Carrols restaurant group inc - plans to offer, in a private placement, 8.00% senior secured second lien notes due 2022 in aggregate amount of $50 million
* Carrols restaurant group - if offering of new notes is consummated, co will have $250 million principal amount of senior secured second lien notes outstanding
* Carrols restaurant-intends to use net proceeds of placement of new notes to repay outstanding revolving credit borrowings under senior credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.