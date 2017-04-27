BRIEF-Carter's Inc Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.97

April 27 Carter's Inc

* carter’s, inc. Reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.97

* Q1 earnings per share $0.95

* Q1 sales rose 1 percent to $733 million

* Sees fy 2017 sales up 4 to 6 percent

* Sees q2 2017 sales up about 6 to 8 percent

* Carter's inc says reaffirms full year fiscal 2017 outlook

* Sees adjusted earnings per diluted share to be approximately $0.65 to $0.70 in q2

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.82, revenue view $675.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $713.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.61, revenue view $3.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S