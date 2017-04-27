BRIEF-Carter's Inc Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.97

BRIEF-RGC Resources's unit entered agreement to issue notes in amount of $8 mln-SEC Filing
* On May 18, utility subsidiary of co entered into agreement to issue notes in aggregate principal amount of $8 million
April 27 Carter's Inc
* carter’s, inc. Reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.97
* Q1 earnings per share $0.95
* Q1 sales rose 1 percent to $733 million
* Sees fy 2017 sales up 4 to 6 percent
* Sees q2 2017 sales up about 6 to 8 percent
* Carter's inc says reaffirms full year fiscal 2017 outlook
* Sees adjusted earnings per diluted share to be approximately $0.65 to $0.70 in q2
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.82, revenue view $675.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $713.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.61, revenue view $3.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 18, utility subsidiary of co entered into agreement to issue notes in aggregate principal amount of $8 million
* Issues statement in response to civil lawsuit filed against co by environmental and natural resources division of the U.S. Department of justice
WASHINGTON, May 23 The chief executive officers of two major American companies - retailer Target Corp and agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co - offered opposing views in a hearing before U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday on a proposed border adjustment tax.