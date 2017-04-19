BRIEF-Cartesian enters letter agreement to conclude farncombe deferred consideration and earn-out payments

April 19 Cartesian Inc:
* Cartesian enters letter agreement to conclude the
farncombe deferred consideration and earn-out payments
* Cartesian Inc - in letter agreement, Cartesian and
farncombe have agreed to a final determination of deferred
consideration
* Cartesian inc - entered into letter agreement with sellers
of farncombe agreeing to final determination of remaining
consideration payable to sellers
* Cartesian inc- parties have also agreed that earn-out
target is expected to be achieved
* Cartesian-Parties also agreed cartesian will pay to
sellers of farncombe full amount of earn-out in cash, shares of
cartesian stock no later than july 31
