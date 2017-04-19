BRIEF-Cartesian enters letter agreement to conclude farncombe deferred consideration and earn-out payments

April 19 Cartesian Inc:

* Cartesian enters letter agreement to conclude the farncombe deferred consideration and earn-out payments

* Cartesian-Parties also agreed cartesian will pay to sellers of farncombe full amount of earn-out in cash, shares of cartesian stock no later than july 31