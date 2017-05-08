BRIEF-Cartier Resources Inc to sell 22.25 mln common shares of company

BRIEF-Thermon Group files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Thermon Group Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sy7LRu) Further company coverage:
May 8 Cartier Resources Inc:
* Cartier Resources announces $6.0 million bought deal private placement
* Cartier Resources Inc - to sell 22.25 million common shares of company at a price of $0.27 per offering share
* Cartier Resources - proceeds raised through offering will be used to fund further exploration on co's Chimo Mine, Wilson, Benoist, Fenton properties
* Cartier Resources-net proceeds raised through offering will be used to fund further exploration on co's Chimo mine, Wilson, Benoist and Fenton properties
* Willbros Group Inc - on June 16, 2017, co amended loan, security and guaranty agreement dated as of August 7, 2013 - SEC filing
AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 At least nine passengers and one crew member were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the airline said.