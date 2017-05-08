版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 20:06 BJT

BRIEF-Cartier Resources offers 22.25 million common shares of company

May 8 Cartier Resources Inc

* Cartier Resources announces $6.0 million bought deal private placement

* Offering 22.25 million common shares of company at a price of $0.27 per offering share

* Net proceeds will be used to fund further exploration on company's Chimo mine, Wilson, Benoist and Fenton properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐