BRIEF-Carver Bancorp to restate financial statements for FY ended March 31 2016

July 20 (Reuters) - Carver Bancorp Inc

* Carver Bancorp - To restate financial statements for FY ended March 31, 2016, unaudited interim financial statements for fiscal quarters ended June 30, 2015 through Dec 31, 2016

* Carver Bancorp Inc - Does not expect to timely file quarterly report on form 10-Q for fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2017 by August 14, 2017 deadline

* Carver Bancorp - Has engaged co's current independent registered public accounting firm to reaudit co's financial statements for FY ended March 31, 2016