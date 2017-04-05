版本:
BRIEF-Cascades consolidates results of Greenpac mill and increases ownership stake in the containerboard co

April 5 Cascades Inc

* Cascades consolidates results of the greenpac mill and increases its ownership stake in the containerboard company

* Cascades -increased ownership stake in greenpac from 59.7% to 62.5% following an unrelated acquisition of a minority stake in containerboard partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
